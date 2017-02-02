Strong prayer life influences choice to become nun, brother, suggests CARA study

WASHINGTON – Nearly all of the religious men and women who professed perpetual vows in 2016 had a strong prayer life prior to entering their religious institute, according to a survey on men and women religious conducted by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) at Georgetown University. The survey results were released February 2, to coincide with the annual celebration of World Day for Consecrated Life.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Secretariat of Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations (CCLV) commissioned the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) to conduct the annual survey of the religious profession class of 2016.

