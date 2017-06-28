Struggle to ensure religious liberty continues as Fortnight for Freedom draws to a close

As the Fourth of July approaches, the annual observance of the Fortnight for Freedom in the Diocese of Cleveland and other dioceses across the country is wrapping up. The Fortnight runs from June 21 through July 4, Independence Day.

Locally, the observance will culminate with a Mass at 10 a.m. on July 4 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland. Father Michael Gurnick, secretary and vicar for clergy and religious, will be the celebrant and homilist.

Those attending the Mass can park free in the surface lot off Rockwell Avenue behind the cathedral.

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, “We are called to follow Christ as missionary disciples by seeking the truth, serving others and living our faith in all that we do.” USCCB officials suggest that Catholics take a few moments each day of the Fortnight for Freedom to pray, reflect and take action on religious liberty, both at home and abroad.

They said religious liberty includes more than the ability to attend Mass on Sunday or pray the rosary at home. It also encompasses our ability to contribute freely to the common good of all Americans, which is a continuing effort.

In recent times, there has been turmoil surrounding health care and other social issues as they relate to religion. More than 200 years ago, Thomas Jefferson wrote: “No provision in our Constitution ought to be dearer to man than that which protects the rights of conscience against the enterprises of the civil authority.”

Check out these links to see some recent developments regarding religious liberty.

