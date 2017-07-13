1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114
|
|Job Description/Details
|Responsible for all aspects of the student accounts management. Works with the Finance Director in the operations of the business office. Quick Books experience is a must.
|PDF Job Description
|
|Person to contact for more information
|Robert Buskey
|Email for contact person
|rbuskey@vasj.com
|Expiration Date of Posting
|07/31/2017
Diocese of Cleveland © 2014 1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone: 216-696-6525 | 1-800-869-6525 (Toll Free in Ohio) info@dioceseofcleveland.org