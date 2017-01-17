Subcommittee on Aid to the Church in Central and Eastern Europe awards over $2 Million in grants

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Subcommittee on Aid to the Church in Central and Eastern Europe approved over $2.3 million in funding for 75 projects in 23 countries throughout Central and Eastern Europe.

“A new generation of Catholics in Central and Eastern Europe needs our support as they continue to face the ongoing consequences of decades of communist rule,” said Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago, chairman of the USCCB Subcommittee on Aid to the Church in Central and Eastern Europe, “These grants give the people living there, especially the younger generation, a place to encounter Christ and the courage and strength to re-build their church communities.”

