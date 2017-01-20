Teacher, Language Arts (Substitute, Long-Term), Lyndhurst

Position: 7th & 8th Grade Language Arts: Long Term Substitute (March/April)

School: Corpus Christi Academy

School Type: Elementary School

Contact Person: Mr. Ken Mitskavich

Address: 5655 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

If you are interested in this long term substitute position for the 7th and 8th grade Language Arts program at Corpus Christi Academy please submit a cover letter, resume, 3 letters of reference, Virtus training certificate and your credentials to Mr. Ken Mitskavich by email at principal@corpuschristiacad.org.