Technical Director (Temporary), Magnificat High School

JOB OPENING: Technical Director (Temporary)
This role exists to support and implement the Mission of Magnificat High School. The Technical Director manages all the technical aspects of the drama productions with the Performing Arts Center Manager. Magnificat students produce a full length play and a one act play festival in the spring. The Technical Director provides direction and technical support for other professionals and student crew members. This position also ensures safe conditions for guests and staff of the Performing Arts Center.
Job Summary:
- Working closely with the PAC Manager, Director, and Set and Lighting Designers, the Technical Director builds and paints the sets for the Magnificat Performing Arts production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the Performing Arts Center
- Attends technical week rehearsals, in order to supervise and assist in all the technical aspects of the production which include lights, sound, scenic, and rigging
- Plans and oversees production set strike at the conclusion of the production
- Maintains safe conditions for guests and staff of the Performing Arts Center
- Serves as Shop Manager by maintaining the scene shop including equipment and tools, to insure that it is safe, secure, and clean
- Manages and teaches technical theatre students and student crew volunteers all technical elements of theatre as they relate to departmental productions and events
- Schedules and supervises student/volunteer technical staff members who work at the Performing Arts Center
Note – This position requires work in the evening and on weekends, and occasional travel
Required qualifications:
- Strong belief in, and respect for, the Mission of Magnificat High School
- Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Technical Theatre or at least 5 years of experience in Technical Theatre
- Documented prior experience as Technical Director
- Background in designing, building, and operating – theatrical sets, lighting, and sound
- Previous experience managing technical theater staff including volunteers and students
- Work experience in most of the following theatrical areas: lighting, sound, automated rigging, carpentry, welding, digital media
- Knowledge of relevant production areas (above) including safety protocols on equipment and procedures
- Understanding of independent/religious schools
- Strong organization skills
- Good communication skills
- Ability to interact with a variety of individuals
- Ability to engage in a variety of tasks and consistently meet deadlines
To Apply:
Submit cover letter and resume by January 16, 2017 to:
Magnificat High School
20770 Hilliard Boulevard
Rocky River, OH 44116
Attn: Dale Van Niel, Performing Arts Center
Or via email to dvanniel@maghs.org