Technical Director (Temporary), Magnificat High School

JOB OPENING: Technical Director (Temporary)

This role exists to support and implement the Mission of Magnificat High School. The Technical Director manages all the technical aspects of the drama productions with the Performing Arts Center Manager. Magnificat students produce a full length play and a one act play festival in the spring. The Technical Director provides direction and technical support for other professionals and student crew members. This position also ensures safe conditions for guests and staff of the Performing Arts Center.

Job Summary:

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Working closely with the PAC Manager, Director, and Set and Lighting Designers, the Technical Director builds and paints the sets for the Magnificat Performing Arts production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the Performing Arts Center

Attends technical week rehearsals, in order to supervise and assist in all the technical aspects of the production which include lights, sound, scenic, and rigging

Plans and oversees production set strike at the conclusion of the production

Maintains safe conditions for guests and staff of the Performing Arts Center

Serves as Shop Manager by maintaining the scene shop including equipment and tools, to insure that it is safe, secure, and clean

Manages and teaches technical theatre students and student crew volunteers all technical elements of theatre as they relate to departmental productions and events

Schedules and supervises student/volunteer technical staff members who work at the Performing Arts Center

Note – This position requires work in the evening and on weekends, and occasional travel

Required qualifications:

Strong belief in, and respect for, the Mission of Magnificat High School

Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Technical Theatre or at least 5 years of experience in Technical Theatre

Documented prior experience as Technical Director

Background in designing, building, and operating – theatrical sets, lighting, and sound

Previous experience managing technical theater staff including volunteers and students

Work experience in most of the following theatrical areas: lighting, sound, automated rigging, carpentry, welding, digital media

Knowledge of relevant production areas (above) including safety protocols on equipment and procedures

Understanding of independent/religious schools

Strong organization skills

Good communication skills

Ability to interact with a variety of individuals

Ability to engage in a variety of tasks and consistently meet deadlines

To Apply:

Submit cover letter and resume by January 16, 2017 to:

Magnificat High School

20770 Hilliard Boulevard

Rocky River, OH 44116

Attn: Dale Van Niel, Performing Arts Center

Or via email to dvanniel@maghs.org