Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Technology Teacher (Pre-K to 8), St. Sebastian School

Develop & teach Pre-K through 8th-grade technology instruction programs. Collaborates with teachers in composing effective technology-infused, content-based lessons, and supports the teachers as they implement the lessons in their classrooms. Updating and Maintaining Campus Devices (iPads, laptops, Chromebooks, interactive boards, printers). Responsibility for Administrator of Outlook, ProgressBook, Parent Access, Active Directory, LightSpeed, and G Suite for Education. Please send resume, cover letter, and three references to rohra@stsebastian.org
Person to contact for more information
Anthony Rohr
Email for contact person
rohra@stsebastian.org
Expiration Date of Posting
09/08/2017

