The Thomas C. and Sandra S. Sullivan Foundation distributes $257,500 to Northeast Ohio nonprofits

Cleveland, Ohio – January 12, 2017 – Fulfilling its mission to assist and/or provide educational opportunities to people who could not otherwise provide for themselves, and to aid the poor and needy, The Thomas C. and Sandra S. Sullivan Foundation has made grant distributions totaling $257,500 to 32 nonprofit organizations in Northeast Ohio. On average, $8,000 was awarded for operating and program support to Catholic and other nonprofits that are making profound improvements in the lives of disadvantaged members of the Greater Cleveland community.

This year’s grant recipients include the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Community Service Alliance which assists people emerging out of homelessness, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Northeast Ohio, Cleveland Central Catholic High School, and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in support of their west side food centers.

The Sullivan Family Foundation was established in 1991 by Tom and Sandy Sullivan as an opportunity to teach their children and grandchildren the importance of philanthropy. Tom is currently retired as former Chair of RPM Inc., a leading Northeast Ohio company with 55 years of record growth. In 2003, the Sullivan Fund was invested with the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland through the Catholic Community Foundation, which manages its assets and distributions. Julie Graham, daughter of Tom and Sandy, and President of the Sullivan Foundation, leads with the same enthusiasm and family values as her parents have instilled in all of their children: “To whom much is given, much is expected. It is our privilege and joy to partner with the Catholic Community Foundation to award grants that provide aid to the poor and needy.”

