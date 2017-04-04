Theology Teacher, Full-time, Padua Franciscan High School, Parma

Position: Full-time Theology Teacher, 2017-2018 School Year

Details: Padua Franciscan High School, the largest co-ed Catholic high school in northeast Ohio, is seeking a full-time Theology teacher for the 2017-2018 school year. Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in theology or divinity. A Master’s degree is preferred. Applicant must hold a Catholic High School Catechist certificate or have the eligibility to obtain one. Experience teaching high school Theology courses is a plus.

To Apply: Qualified candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to Mr. David Stec, Principal at dstec@paduafranciscan.com by Friday, April 21.