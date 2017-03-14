Theology Teacher, Saint Ignatius High School, Cleveland

Position: Theology Teacher, Saint Ignatius High School

Details: Saint Ignatius High School, a highly successful Jesuit college preparatory school for boys in Cleveland, Ohio, is seeking an exceptional Theology teacher beginning with the 2017-2018 school year. Experience teaching high school Theology is a plus, as well as interest in participating in our extracurricular activities. The new hire will teach five sections, and proctor during a free period, engage in ongoing professional development, and be actively involved in the formation of our students. An annual professional development allowance and numerous personal and professional growth opportunities are offered. Click here for a complete job description.

To Apply: Qualified candidates should submit a letter of interest and resume to sihsposting115@ignatius.edu before March 31, 2017.