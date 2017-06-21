Understanding the feast of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

The Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus will be observed on June 23 this year, 19 days after Pentecost.

Sources say devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus is nearly as old as Christianity. Its observance can be traced back to about the 11th century, but it was not included in the Church calendar until 1856, when Pope Pius IX extended it to the universal Church. In the late 19th century, Pope Leo XIII raised it to the rank of a feast.

Mass prayers and readings for the feast were established at that time, but have been replaced with new texts twice since then – once in 1929 and again in 1970, when three sets of prayers and readings (one for each year of the three-year liturgical cycle) were published in the Roman Missal.

Although it falls during ordinary time, according to the Church calendar – a time when priests usually wear green vestments – the priest can wear white vestments at Mass on the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Since 2002, the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus also is considered a special day of prayer for the sanctification of priests and in 2009, it marked the beginning of a Year for Priests.

St. John Eudes, who had a deep devotion to the Sacred Heart and the immaculate heart of Mary, in the 17th century urged that a liturgy be dedicated to the Sacred Heart. St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, who also lived in the 17th century, had visions of the Lord exposing his heart and urging public devotion. Her visions helped launch the devotion and its purpose, which is to promote greater use of the sacrament of penance to offset indifference to the Blessed Sacrament.

In the Diocese of Cleveland, there are four parishes named in honor of the Sacred Heart: