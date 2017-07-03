Ursuline College, Duquesne University partner to offer accelerated path to a pharmacy doctorate degree

Ursuline College in Pepper Pike and Duquesne University School of Pharmacy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are partnering to offer students the opportunity to earn their bachelor’s degree and doctor of pharmacy degree in seven years instead of eight. Both schools are Catholic.

After three years of majoring in chemistry at Ursuline, a women-focused college, qualified students may enroll at Duquesne, a co-educational university, where their first year of pharmacy school will fulfill their undergraduate degree. These students will earn their bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Ursuline, and then would spend four years in Duquesne’s doctor of pharmacy (Pharm.D.) program.

Representatives of the two schools signed an articulation agreement on June 26.

“We at Ursuline College are delighted to be able to offer future pharmacists this chance to begin their college career with us, in a women-focused, supportive environment,” said Sister Christine De Vinne, OSU, Ursuline College president, “After three years at Ursuline, students will be well prepared to embrace the professional opportunity of the Duquesne doctoral program. They will eliminate one year of college expenses and enter their careers one year sooner than they would have after a typical eight-year Pharm.D. program.”

Ursuline officials said research indicates there is an advantage to attending a women’s college for young women majoring in STEM fields, science, technology, engineering or mathematics. According to a May 9, 2016 article on USNews.com, “Women’s colleges provide a unique, supportive environment for women to succeed in science and math.” The article continues, “The inherent structural advantages of a women’s college enable numerous women to persist and succeed in STEM fields.”

“We are excited about the relationship between Ursuline College and the Duquesne University School of Pharmacy. The articulation agreement provides young women the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in science and a Pharm.D. and to continue on to become a successful pharmacist who improves patient outcomes while living the true mission of both universities,” said J. Douglas Bricker, dean of the School of Pharmacy at Duquesne.

Since opening in 1925, the Duquesne University School of Pharmacy continually has earned recognition as a top school of pharmacy in the country because of outstanding academic programs, hands-on training and nationally recognized research and leadership. The program received a 2015 Pinnacle Award from the American Pharmacists Association Foundation. It is ranked third in research funding among private schools of pharmacy by the National Institutes of Health and is ranked second among Catholic schools of pharmacy by U.S. News and World Report.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2016 median pay for pharmacists was $122,230.

Both Ursuline and Duquesne are independent, Catholic colleges welcoming students of all faiths. Both trace their roots to French religious orders. The Ursuline order of nuns was founded in Italy in 1535 and spread across Europe. The Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland came to the U.S. from Boulogne-sur-Mer, France in 1850 to establish the first Catholic schools in the Cleveland diocese. They founded Ursuline College in 1871.

Duquesne University was founded in 1878 by a group of Catholic missionaries, the Congregation of the Holy Spirit, also known as the Spiritans. The Spiritan order was founded in rural France in 1703. Spiritan priests came to Pittsburgh to establish schools for children of the city’s immigrant communities.

