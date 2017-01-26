Diocese of Cleveland

USCCB and major Catholic organizations file amicus brief with U.S. Supreme Court supporting Catholic hospitals

WASHINGTON – On Jan. 24, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and other Catholic charitable organizations filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting Catholic and other religious health systems in cases involving the “church plan” exemption to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).  The amicus brief states that an “established by a church” requirement to qualify for ERISA’s “church plan” exemption “would pose a grave threat to the ability of many Catholic ministries to provide aid to the millions of needy individuals who benefit from their services each year.”

Read the complete USCCB news release>

