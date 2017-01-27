USCCB Committee on Migration chair responds to Trump administration Sanctuary City executive order

WASHINGTON – Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of Austin, Texas and chairman of the U.S. Bishops’ Committee on Migration has issued the following statement in response to yesterday’s (Jan. 25) executive order signed by President Donald Trump. The executive order would deny federal funding for jurisdictions that choose not to cooperate with federal efforts to deport undocumented immigrants. Bishop Vásquez says such an order could be injurious to local relationships between communities and law enforcement where building trust and supportive relations with immigrant communities is essential to reducing crime and helping victims.

