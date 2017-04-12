Varsity Wrestling Coach, Walsh Jesuit High School

Walsh Jesuit is a Catholic college preparatory high school in the spirit of St. Ignatius of Loyola. Located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, we currently have an excellent opportunity for an experienced Wrestling Coach to lead our Varsity team and partner with us in our mission of preparing “men and women for others”.

Primary responsibilities of the Head Varsity Wrestling Coach include providing Ignatian leadership and oversight to the Wrestling program including running varsity practices, coaching during meets, attending banquets and assisting the Athletic Director with scheduling while maintaining the School’s standards for excellence in Christian values, sportsmanship and competitive success. Qualifications include prior high school coaching experience in addition to excellent communication and planning skills.

Interested candidates should contact Barb Salata, Athletic Director at: salatab@walshjesuit.org or 330-929-4205 x 118.