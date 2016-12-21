Video – A Christmas message from Bishop Richard Lennon

Christmas, the mystery of this holy day is truly all about God’s love. His being among us and fulfilling his promise to provide for the salvation of all humankind. As I stand here in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, I reflect on St. John’s gospel where he wrote, God loved the world so much, that he gave his only son, so that everyone who believes in him, may not be lost but may have eternal life. Christmas is a time of love, God’s love and for you and all of your loved ones, let me offer a Christmas blessing. May the blessings of Christmas be with you, may the Christ child light your way, may God’s holy angels guide you and keep you safe each day, and may the love of the son and God’s peace be with you. Amen. Have a blessed Christmas. God bless you.