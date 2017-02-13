Video – Catholic Charities 2017 Annual Appeal goal is $12 million

Campaign will raise funds to provide services and programs for the most vulnerable in the Diocese of Cleveland

The 2017 Catholic Charities Annual Appeal in the Diocese of Cleveland is under way. Last weekend marked the campaign kickoff, with thousands of people pledging to support the appeal.

“You Did it for Me” is the theme of this year’s campaign, which has a goal of $12 million.

Money raised by the campaign will be used for health and human services that are delivered throughout the eight-county Diocese of Cleveland to help the elderly and infirmed, individuals who are hungry and homeless, children and families at risk and children and adults with disabilities.

Last year’s appeal exceeded its $11.5 million goal and raised more than $13 million from 52,305 donors, the greatest amount in recent history. Included in the total is more than $725,000 that was raised in one weekend in May for Rose-Mary’s community homes for children with disabilities.

Read the complete Catholic Charities news release HERE.

Watch a short video about one family that Catholic Charities helped.