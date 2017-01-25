Video – Catholic Schools Week 2017, a celebration of quality education

National Catholic Schools Week 2017 will be observed in dioceses around the country, Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. Throughout the Diocese of Cleveland next week, schools are scheduling Masses, special activities and open houses to showcase the important faith-building, academic and societal contributions provided by a Catholic education. This year’s theme is, “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.”

“When I ask students what the best part of their school is, they reply, ‘It’s like a family here; people know me and care about me,’” said Christopher Knight, secretary for catechetical formation and education, and superintendent of schools in the Diocese of Cleveland. “Each day, students encounter Jesus Christ and develop a personal relationship with him, who is the model teacher and student.”

The Holy Father, Pope Francis, values education. The pope believes that parents should have the right to choose a “moral and religious education” for their children. He pointed out that in today’s ever-changing, technological world, our children are bombarded with so much information that it’s difficult to filter through it. Because of this, the Pope drove home the point that families and teachers must guide students to critical thinking and a moral compass. That is exactly where a faith-based education comes in.

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland day school enrollment is 43,159 or fifth nationally overall, a rank that has been maintained since 2009. With the exception of Los Angeles, whose general population is over 11 million and whose Catholic population is growing, the Diocese of Cleveland has out-performed every other top Catholic school system in maintaining Catholic school enrollment.

About 1.9 million students are being educated in nearly 6,600 Catholic schools around the country. Students receive an education that prepares them for higher education, a competitive work environment, and most importantly, living a Christian life of virtue in a challenging society.

The backbone of Catholic education is the relationship between the parent, the school and the Church with each doing a part to provide an educational environment that keeps Christ at the center of every child’s life within a challenging and nurturing educational setting.

The observance of Catholic Schools Week began in 1974. The week highlights the educational and community successes of Catholic schools around the country. One example is that an estimated 98 percent of students graduate from high school and 86 percent of Catholic school graduates attend college. This percentage has been consistent over the past 20 years.

Learn more about Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Schools at www.dioceseofcleveland.org/schools.

About the Diocese of Cleveland:

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland was founded on April 23, 1847. Under the leadership of the Most Reverend Daniel Thomas, Apostolic Administrator, it is the 23rd largest diocese in the United States. The diocese encompasses the counties of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain, Lake, Geauga, Medina, Wayne and Ashland. There are more than 692,000 Catholics in the Diocese, and Catholic Charities – Diocese of Cleveland is one of the largest diocesan systems of social services in the world. There are 185 parishes, 114 Catholic schools, one pastoral center and one mission office within the diocese. The cathedral is the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, located in downtown Cleveland.