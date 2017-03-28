Video – This guy just walked across America to get people to put down their phones

Promoting the art of conversation, one encounter at a time

The idea of walking across the United States first came to Chris Andrews during his last year of college after he realized he was spending more time interacting with his smartphone than with people.

“Whenever I had free time, or even when I was spending time with others, I was pulling my phone out and draining hours into it – I would just wake up, roll over, and browse. I found myself becoming so connected to my phone that I was disconnecting from the people around me,” he told PassionPassport.com

Concerned about what this might mean for society, especially as children grow up in a digital age, he did a little research.

“I learned about Sheri Turkle’s research at MIT about the effects of phone usage on patience and empathy. From there, I did more research on conversation as a skill and an art,” Andrews said in the interview.

In Turkle’s book, Alone Together, she suggests that when we replace actual conversations with texting, we begin with the assumption that texting is “better than nothing,” but end up preferring the more superficial, virtual conversation to a real one.

Read the complete Aleteia article>