Video – ‘Victory,’ is the third featured video in the new ‘Building on the Word’ series

For the faithful and faith leaders alike, a new six-part series of monthly videos from “Building on the Word” is now available. Intended to deepen one’s faith, the third in the series is entitled “Victory” and discusses the role of Jesus Christ within the Christian tradition.

Hosted and produced by pastor and seminary instructor Father George Smiga, the series can be seen by going to dioceseofcleveland.org, and clicking on the link to “Building on the Word,” or by visiting buildingontheword.org/video.

Father Smiga is pastor of St. Noel Parish in Willoughby Hills and is an instructor in scripture and homiletics at St. Mary Seminary in Wickliffe.