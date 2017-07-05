Watch your mailbox for the July/August Northeast Ohio Catholic magazine

Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

The July/August issue of Northeast Ohio Catholic, the official magazine of the Diocese of Cleveland, should be arriving in mailboxes within a week.

Here’s a sneak peek at the new issue:

  • The Easter Vigil was very special for the Hudec family, with both Drew and his infant son, Andrew, being baptized.
  • Father Paul Schindler, who celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination this year, shares the story of his vocation to the priesthood and his life as a missionary in El Salvador. There’s also a recipe for pupusas, Salvadoran tortillas.
  • Learn more about the eight newly ordained diocesan priests and four newly ordained permanent deacons.
  • Check out the professed religious, priests and deacons who are celebrating significant jubilees with their communities and anniversaries of ordination.
  • Get updated on proposed legislation that could expand school choice options.
  • Information about the Alleluia Ball and the educational initiative it will benefit is included.
  • It’s almost time for The FEST, so be sure to read about the free, daylong celebration of faith, family and fun at the Center for Pastoral Leadership.
  • You also can get some insight on Young Catholic Professionals, an organization that helps young adults live and share their faith.
  • Plus the regular features: event listings, clergy assignment changes, obituaries and local news briefs.

 

