World Youth Day Unite crowd hears address from Bishop-designate Nelson Perez

Bishop-designate Nelson Perez addressed more than 1,300 young adults from across the country on July 22 for World Youth Day Unite. He was the first keynote speaker at the St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C. His topic was “The Mighty One has Done Great Things for Me.” Listen to Bishop Perez’s talk here.

The event brought together young people to celebrate their faith in between the international World Youth Days. Last year’s international World Youth Day was in Krakow, Poland; the next one will be Jan. 22-27, 2019 in Panama.

For details on the Washington, D.C. World Youth Day Unite, click here.

