‘You Did it for Me,’ Catholic Charities annual appeal, begins Feb. 11

The love of Jesus powers the mission of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland. And with the help of donors, Catholic Charities is able to reach out annually to provide services to hundreds of thousands of people who suffer from personal loss, disabilities, violence, hunger and poverty.

“You Did it for Me” is the theme of this year’s annual campaign, which kicks off the weekend of Feb. 11.

Patrick Gareau, Catholic Charities president and CEO, said funds raised during the campaign will be used for many ongoing needs in the diocese, including providing food and shelter for those in need, treatment for those struggling with the growing epidemic of heroin addiction, companionship for those nearing death and compassionate care for children with disabilities.

“Heroin addiction is just one of the many problems plaguing our society which Catholic Charities is at the forefront of addressing,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas, apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Cleveland. He noted that women’s addiction services expanded recently to include a new residential treatment center in Lakewood.

“Addiction and suffering are societal problems that you can help change through your donation to the Catholic Charities 2017 annual appeal. Jesus embraced suffering people with love. We are called to do the same,” Bishop Thomas added.

Catholic Charities annually assists nearly 400,000 people in need throughout the eight-county Diocese of Cleveland. There are more than 150 programs and services available at more than 60 sites. Services are given regardless of race, religion or disability and 86 cents of every dollar raised through the annual appeal goes directly to services.

More information about Catholic Charities, its programs, services and sites, as well as a brief video, is available at catholiccommunity.org/2017-appeal.