Youth Minister, Holy Spirit Parish

Job Description for Youth Minister FT 2017 The Youth Minister (YM) is a full-time (40 hour), salaried member of the catechetical team of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The YM will work with the DRE in planning and scheduling programs for the Junior and Senior High School Youth of the Parish. The YM is accountable to the DRE and to the Pastor. The YM will creatively implement the three goals of the USCCB youth ministry document, “Renewing the Vision” to design, develop, and implement a comprehensive youth ministry program for the parish. The YM must also be open to the development of cluster and/or regional collaboration.