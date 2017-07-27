Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Youth Minister, Holy Spirit Parish

 
Job Description/Details
Holy Spirit Parish is excited to announce a search for a new Youth Minister for our parish. The Youth Minister (YM) is a part-time (20 hour), salaried member of the catechetical team of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The YM will work with the DRE in planning and scheduling programs for the Junior and Senior High School Youth of the Parish. The YM is accountable to the DRE and to the Pastor. The major responsibilities are to creatively implement the USCCB youth ministry document, “Renewing the Vision” and to incorporate those components and goals which make up a comprehensive youth ministry. The YM must also be open to cluster and/or regional collaboration.
PDF Job Description
Person to contact for more information
James Armour
Email for contact person
HSP@holyspiritavonlake.org
Expiration Date of Posting
08/31/2017

Diocese of Cleveland © 2014 1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone: 216-696-6525 | 1-800-869-6525 (Toll Free in Ohio) info@dioceseofcleveland.org