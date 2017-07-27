Youth Minister, Holy Spirit Parish

Holy Spirit Parish is excited to announce a search for a new Youth Minister for our parish. The Youth Minister (YM) is a part-time (20 hour), salaried member of the catechetical team of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The YM will work with the DRE in planning and scheduling programs for the Junior and Senior High School Youth of the Parish. The YM is accountable to the DRE and to the Pastor. The major responsibilities are to creatively implement the USCCB youth ministry document, “Renewing the Vision” and to incorporate those components and goals which make up a comprehensive youth ministry. The YM must also be open to cluster and/or regional collaboration.